Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim are currently on holiday in London and both know how to paint the town red. The two have put on a style quotient on display and Sara has put up most of the pictures on her Instagram account.

In one of the pictures which Sara has posted on Instagram, both are looking very stylish. The two can be seen posing in front of a phone booth in London. Sara is dressed in a pair of camouflage trousers, which she matched with a black top and a leather jacket of the same colour. She has adorned herself with red lipstick and is also carrying a stylish sling bag. Ibrahim on the other hand is looking dashing in a pair of striped trousers and a black blazer.

A few days ago, Sara had shared another adorable picture of herself along with Ibrahim and captioned it: “I smile because you’re my brother. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.” In the picture, Sara is dressed in a quirky jumpsuit while Ibrahim could is wearing a black jacket and a pair of grey trousers.

Sara recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film. Sources have stated that it is a remake of the 2009 film ‘Love Aaj Kal’, which had Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. In the untitled film, Sara has been paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. Besides that, the ‘Simmba’ actress will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan.