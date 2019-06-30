Nothing excites Indians more than cricket and Hindi movies. Cricket and cinema are arguably the most glamorous professions in this country and its stars revered like gods.

Fans also love it when the two professions unite. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, celebrity couples from these two completely different avenues always incite excitement from fans.

Now as per latest rumours, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has a new crush and it’s not Kartik Aryan or Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara has reportedly become a huge fan of young Indian batsman Rishabh Pant.

The stylish batsman did remarkably well in the Indian Premier League in 2019 and was also called upon as cover for Shikhar Dhawan at the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Sara and Rishabh have been seen together many times but it is still unclear whether they are just friends or more than that.

On work front, Sara is busy shooting for ‘Love Aajkal 2’ which also features Kartik Aryan.

PNN