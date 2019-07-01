New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi Monday raised the issue of waterlogging in Bhubaneswar in the Lok Sabha.

While speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Sarangi said waterlogging is major issue in the temple city.

“One hour of rain brought the entire city to a standstill, Sunday. Traffic gridlocks led to huge problems for commuters. The reasons for this are the extensive encroachment in the city and siltation of drains and Gangua nala,” Sarangi said.

She further said that there is need of appropriate technical inputs to resolve this issue.

“There should be appropriate technical inputs to resolve this persistent issue. The Union and state government should work together to facilitate proper rain water management,” said Sarangi.