On Monday, many were pleasantly surprised to see the hashtag #SareeTwitter trending on the microblogging website. By Tuesday morning, the site had been flooded with posts from people sharing their favourite saree pics using the hashtag.

As #SareeTwitter and #SareeSwag continue to trend, celebrities and politicians have also joined the fun and are sharing their own pics in their favourite sarees.

Take a look:

It's the most beautiful attire. And when u don't know what to wear for an occasion, just drape a saree 😊 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/RZbr2vYumW — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) July 15, 2019

Saree is the ever green outfit, the most elegant. #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/uYAnBdHZgQ — Nighat Abbass (@abbas_nighat) July 16, 2019

Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019

Why should women have all the fun? My son #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/danZGoynHu — sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) July 16, 2019