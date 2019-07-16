On Monday, many were pleasantly surprised to see the hashtag #SareeTwitter trending on the microblogging website. By Tuesday morning, the site had been flooded with posts from people sharing their favourite saree pics using the hashtag.
As #SareeTwitter and #SareeSwag continue to trend, celebrities and politicians have also joined the fun and are sharing their own pics in their favourite sarees.
Take a look:
Did somebody say #SareeTwitter ? pic.twitter.com/EdVg26xj36
— Priya Sometimes (@PriyaSometimes) July 15, 2019
It's the most beautiful attire. And when u don't know what to wear for an occasion, just drape a saree 😊 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/RZbr2vYumW
— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) July 15, 2019
Saree is the ever green outfit, the most elegant. #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/uYAnBdHZgQ
— Nighat Abbass (@abbas_nighat) July 16, 2019
Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv
— Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019
Because #SareeTwitter is trending. Wooohooo!!!! pic.twitter.com/b90VGo05xq
— Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) July 15, 2019
Why should women have all the fun? My son #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/danZGoynHu
— sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) July 16, 2019
Not really a saree person but can you do without it in India ?
Though I haven’t worn one for a long long time now but here is #SareeTwitter from over the years . pic.twitter.com/j48edL4Xsi
— Pankhuri Pathak پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) July 16, 2019
Because #SareeTwitter is trending 💁🏻♀️ *Seeking for instant validation* pic.twitter.com/LBitroDM8I
— Sanika Ranade (@SanikaRanade) July 16, 2019
Leave a Reply