Mumbai: Small screen actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are on a vacation mood. The couple is currently in the Maldives where they have spent substantial time.

The social media has many pictures of the two. Sporting a yellow vest paired with white shorts Ravi gives casual look while Sargun with open hair is seen in colour-block monokini with a sarong around her waist with minimal makeup.

It should be stated here that the pair tied the knot in December 2013 and often shares photos in the social media accounts displaying their love and affection for each other. https://www.instagram.com/p/BzVBucqlTnx/

On the work front, Sargun Mehta was last seen in a Punjabi romantic comedy film titled ‘Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh’ which released May 24 and she was paired opposite Gippy Grewal.

The actress will be next seen in ‘Surkhi Bindi’ in which she is paired opposite Gurnam Bhullar.

Ravi on the other hand is hosting the seventh season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

