Digapahandi: Vigilance sleuths raided houses and office of Ankaroda sarpanch Ushanta Kumar Sahu on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known source of income Wednesday morning.

The Vigilance sleuths raided at six separate places Niladri Bihar in Digapahandi, triple-storied building under construction at Digapahandi bazaar, single-storied building at Rajpur village, native building in Nabarangapur, garage house in Digapahandi bazaar and Ankroda GP Office.

While the raid is still underway, the exact amount of disproportionate asset would be declared by the Vigilance sleuths after its completion.

Till the filing of the report, the raids were underway.

PNN