Digapahandi: Vigilance sleuths raided houses and office of Ankaroda sarpanch Ushanta Kumar Sahu on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his source of income, Wednesday morning.

The vigilance sleuths raided six separate places in Niladri Vihar in Digapahandi, a triple-storied building under construction at Digapahandi bazaar, a single-storied building at Rajpur village, a building in Nabarangapur, a garage house in Digapahandi bazaar and the Ankroda Gram Panchayat (GP) Office.

The exact amount of disproportionate assets will be declared by the authorities soon as the raids are still underway.

PNN