Angul: The Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities have planned for a new enclosure at Raigoda in addition to the existing one for tigress Sundari. The tigress has been staying in the same enclosure since last November after being tranquilised by an expert team.

According to a source, the authorities of National Tiger Conservation Authorities (NTCA) had come to Satkosia recently to study the wild tigress that has been kept in captivity for a long time now.

During the inspection the NTCA experts suggested an additional enclosure at Raigoda and accordingly the STR authorities are going ahead with the plan.

STR authorities have consulted tiger Expert Khageswar Nayak for suggestions on execution of the plan. Nayak, meanwhile, visited STR and stayed for two days. He has reportedly submitted his plan for the second enclosure.

“We are planning to have a second enclosure in an area of five hectare of land to accommodate Sundari and have sought the advice of the former field director of Kanha National Park Khageswar Nayak for the second enclosure, Satkosia DFO Rama Samy said.

Looking at the move it appears that Sundari has to stay in the enclosure for longer period but the animal expert opined that state government should take immediate decision about her release or transportation into the wild.

STR authorities have been saying that Experts from NTCA and Wild Life Institute will sit with state forest authorities to take a call. But that meeting as on date never took place and the fate of the tigress remains uncertain.

The elusive tigress Sundari had created havoc in satkosia villages since her release in to wild August 17 last year. It was finally tranquilized during a fortnight long vigorous efforts of forest personnel.

The tigress was then shifted to a special enclosure at Raigoda. She was brought from Bandhabgarh of Madhya Pradesh June 28, 2018 to increase the tiger population in Satkoshia Tiger Reserve.

Male tiger Kanha, which was also brought from Madhya Pradesh and released into the wild of Satkosia forest, had moved deep into the forest and settled. But later he was found dead inside the deep forest upsetting the translocation plan of the forest officials.

But the Tigress Sundari preferred to stay near the villages and did not move deep into the tiger reserve.

The tigress started attacking human beings and livestock triggering wide spread violence in Satkosia villages. She had killed a woman Kailashi Sai from village hatibari September 12 last and again killed one Trinath Sahu in village Tainsi October 21 last.

Sensing the anger and outrage in the villagers after the killing of two persons by the tigress, the Forest department tranquilised her and have been keeping her in the enclosure ever since.

