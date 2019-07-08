New Delhi: Six I-League clubs — Mohun Bagan, Quess East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Minerva Punjab FC and Aizawl FC — have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to save Indian football from the victimisation by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

In the letter signed by Swapan Sadhan Bose, the Managing Director of Mohun Bagan, the I-League clubs have urged the Prime Minister to set up an enquiry commission to probe the manner in which the AIFF is functioning.