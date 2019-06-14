Bhubaneswar: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced were announced Friday by Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. Sayantan Dhar has emerged the state topper. He secured the 51st All India rank from the Kharagpur Zone.

A student of SAI International School, Sayantan scored 99.961 percentile in the JEE Mains held in January.

The brilliant boy, who believes in target-oriented preparation, wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT Mumbai. He scored 94.2 per cent in the Class XII Board Exam, with 95 per cent each in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and 91 per cent in Physical Education.

Sayantan is the son of Swapan Dhar, Assistant General Manager in SBI, Bhubaneswar, and Manisha Dhar, a homemaker.

Another boy from Bhubaneswar, Sambit Behera, is the All India top ranker in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

A total of 1,61,319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced), 2019. Of this, 38,750 students cleared the exam. Among those who passed, 33,349 were boys and 5,356 girls.

Sayantan is also the fifth topper from Kharagpur Zone. He was taking private tuitions at Aakash institute. “I would like to thank my parents, teachers and friends for guiding and supporting me,” he said.

The boy said that that he wants to be a computer engineer, and will try to create software programmes and video games.

On his performance he said that setting targets is necessary, and that if one sets targets in studying it is possible to be successful.