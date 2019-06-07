Bhubaneswar: Chief General Manager of SBI, Bhubaneswar Circle, Praveena Kala said Thursday that the bank disbursed loans of over Rs 120 crore to several sectors in Puri district to help them revive after Fani.

Kala told reporters: “The bank provided 1,300 loans to SHGs, over 8,000 agri loans, including PMEGP and MUDRA loans. SBI also restructured 200 SMEs and house building loans. The bank provided maximum of loans to the agricultural sector, which is Rs 98 crore and SMEs have been given about Rs 15 crore and the rest has been disbursed to other sectors.” The SBI also proposes to sanction loans to 500 fishermen for the purchase of boats.

The bank has also announced moratorium of 12 months for enterprises that are damaged by the cyclone. They won’t pay interest for a year.

When asked about the decline in market share of the bank in digital transactions, the managing director (R&DB) of SBI PK Gupta, said: “We were early adopters of digital banking, with market share of Rs 35 per cent. There were a few players in the market. Since new players are coming into the market now, there is a slight reduction in the share.”