New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted three months to CBI, Monday to complete the probe in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, including suspected murders, and directed it to widen the scope to investigate the ‘outsiders’ involved in the crime.

Several girls were sexually and physically assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The apex court also directed CBI to probe the allegations of unnatural sexual assault under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Besides, it asked the agency to probe the offences under the IT Act regarding the video recordings of the alleged assault on girls at the shelter home.

CBI, which filed an interim status report in a sealed cover on its ongoing investigation in the case, requested a vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and MR Shah to grant them six months to complete the probe. “We grant three months to the CBI to complete its investigation,” the bench said.

The apex court also directed CBI to investigate the role of ‘outsiders who were involved and facilitated the sexual assaults on the inmates’, after administering them intoxicants and also probe against those who allegedly indulged in trafficking of girls from the shelter home. The bench directed all the other concerned agencies to cooperate in the probe being carried out by CBI.

The apex court had earlier directed CBI to complete by June 3 its probe into the alleged murder of 11 girls at the shelter home and asked it to file a status report.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the CBI, told the bench that the agency has so far excavated two bodies and it is awaiting the forensic report so that the identities could be ascertained.

Divan said trial against 21 accused, chargesheeted by CBI in for alleged sexual and physical assault on the inmates, was on and the progress was satisfactory.

Senior lawyer Shekhar Naphade and advocate Fauzia Shakil, appearing for the petitioner who claimed that CBI has not conducted proper investigation in the case, said that allegation of trafficking of girls has not been probed by the agency.

PTI