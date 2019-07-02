New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday issued notice to the Odisha government over the launch of KALIA scheme, providing direct cash transfer benefits to the small and marginal farmers, before the elections.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the Election Commission, Union of India, State of Andhra Pradesh West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana and asked them to file their response in a plea filed by Dr Pentapati Pullarao.

“We have filed a petition against Odisha government, Union of India for PM Kishan and against Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for launching similar schemes to attract voters,” said Advocate on Record Hitendranath Rath.

Another advocate appeared in the matter Shravan Kumar said that just before the enforcement of model code of conduct the state governments and Union started the direct cash transfer schemes to get benefits in the elections.