New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday rejected a petition filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking cancellation of the bail granted to former Biju Janata Dal MLA Pravat Biswal in connection with the Seashore chit fund scam.

A three-judge bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose refused to interfere with the bail granted by the Orissa High Court in June last year.

“It’s over one year since the bail was granted by the High Court. The High Court had already imposed stringent condition on him. He has been asked not to leave Cuttack and cooperate with the investigation,” the bench said.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for CBI, Aishwarya Bhati, pleaded in the court that Biswal is a very influential person and could tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses.

The bench, however, did not agree with the contention and refused to interfere with the bail order of the Orissa High Court.

It is to be mentioned here that the former Cuttack-Choudwar legislator was arrested by the CBI sleuths from his Cuttack residence September 19, 2017 for his alleged links with the Seashore Group of Companies which is accused of duping investors to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore.