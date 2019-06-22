Baliapal: A month and a half after Cyclone Fani pounded the area May 3, the roof of the school in Bishnupur village under Baliapal Tehsil of Baleswar district – that was blown away in the cyclone – is yet to be repaired.

The roof of the school has been badly damaged in the cyclone posing a threat to the structure.

Even though the school teachers had reported this issue to the government through Education Department earlier, no concrete action has been taken to repair it as yet.

The poor condition of the building makes it a risky proposition for the students since they will be exposed to incessant sun and rain. The monsoon has hit the state and it will be nearly impossible to use the roofless structure.

Meanwhile, the summer vacation has come to an end in the state as the government preponed the school opening owing to favourable weather conditions.

The government should take up the issue on priority and take immediate steps to repair the roof of the school, demanded locals.

