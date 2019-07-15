Malkangiri: Contrary to the state government’s tall claims of having provided all-weather road facility in the villages, muddy roads have prevented many schoolchildren of Malkangiri district from attending their classes during this rainy season.

Protesting against the absence of proper roads, school-going children have planted paddy seedlings on the muddy roads on the way to their schools. Such incidents were reported from Khairaput block where schoolchildren from Bandhaguda, Dhaudaguda and Baghakhadara villages have joined the protest against the authorities for ignoring their cause.

According to sources, everyday children take the same mud road route to go to their schools. Although the road was repaired a few days back by laying stone chips, the top layer has worn away with the onset of monsoon.

The students have appealed to the district administration to take immediate steps in this regard.

PNN