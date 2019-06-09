Puri: A month has passed after cyclone Fani hit Puri and left a trail of devastation. However, many schools and government institutions are still in shambles.

A visit by Orissa POST correspondent to the Fani-hit villages of Puri district revealed that they have not recovered from the destruction they suffered as they got very little government help. The people continue to suffer in silence.

The villagers of Palanka in Satyabadi block are among those who suffered massive destruction.

The school, in which their kids were studying, was devastated. The upper primary school’s broken windows, blown away roofs and destroyed fans symbolise the devastation the cyclone wreaked in the village. The school is now a total wreck, and the starting of classes seems a remote possibility.

Villagers said the school was scheduled to restart after summer vacations June 28, but the condition of the school won’t allow it to reopen.

“We struggled for almost a month after Fani to restore basic facilities in the village. Just two days back we got electricity, but the school and many houses are still in shambles,” said Narayan Barik, a villager.

The homes of many people suffered massive damage and even a month after Fani, many villagers are living like refugees due to the absence of shelters. Most of the people who lost their homes were living in makeshift houses.

“A large number of houses in our village were destroyed May 3. Around five families are still homeless and are living in schools,” said Pravat Nayak, another resident of the village.

Many villagers here were involved in coconut and cashew farming, but the cyclone destroyed their livelihoods. They are now going for distress sales of their produce as they find it difficult to manage due to excess supply and less demand.

A visit to villages in Bramhagiri, Satyabadi and Krishnaprasad blocks in Puri district showed devastated houses, damaged government institutions and non-availability of electricity even a month after the cyclone.

Due to the lack of government help, many villagers have started to construct houses themselves and are collecting money to get power supply restored.