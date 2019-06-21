Berhampur: All most all schools observed the first day after summer vacation as ‘Prabesh Utsav’ here Friday.

Female and male teachers were seen welcoming the students at the entrance with flowers and sandalwood paste, wishing them for a good academic year ahead.

A special welcoming ceremony was observed at V V Giri Girls’ High School here on this occasion.

As ‘Pila Tie-Gachha Tie’ (One Child-One Tree) movement has been launched for the first time in the district this year, chief guest district education officer (DEO) Sanatan Panda welcomed the students with saplings even as the teachers at the gate welcome them with flowers and sandalwood paste.

The students planted their saplings taking pledge to take care of their trees and make their institution compound plastic free.

Some schools also began the day after summer vacation with observing International Yoga Day.

DEO Panda said, “The students as well as the teachers seemed exhilarated since they returned to their institution after a gap of two months”.

PNN