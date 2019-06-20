Bhubaneswar: With change in weather conditions, the state government has once again rescheduled the summer vacation for school students.

According to a fresh notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department Thursday, the summer vacation will come to an end today. Both private and government schools will resume classes starting Friday (June 21).

The state government has taken this decision in view of improved weather condition following onset of southwest monsoon in the state, said School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

It may be mentioned here that the government had recently extended the vacation till June 25 after IMD predicted heatwave conditions to continue in several parts of the state. Prior to that, the schools were supposed to reopen June 19.