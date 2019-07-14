North Berwick: The Scottish Open week ended for Shubhankar Sharma with a second straight successive 67 Sunday that took him to 13-under 271 and Tied-26th.

However, he will slip further down with the rest of the field yet to finish. Sharma though expressed satisfaction with his game, saying,

“I played well in patches, missed a lot of chances, even though I hit the ball and got to the greens in regulation.

“I will take the positives of which there were many. My coach Mr. Jesse Grewal is here and we are working to plug those, so hopefully it will be even better at Portrush.”

Sharma will be leaving for Northern Ireland Sunday night. “I am looking forward to The Open and it really is an event I want to do well,” he said.

Sharma began with three birdies in first five holes but the low score did not happen as he dropped a bogey on Par-5 seventh and disturbed the momentum. He managed a bogey on Par-3 ninth, but after that had seven straight pars before he got his final birdie of the day on par-3 17th.

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, the third round leader, was still in lead even though he was yet to begin his fourth round. He was 20-under after another superb third round of six-under 65.

Wiesberger was two ahead of Erik Van Rooyen (67) at 18-under. Nino Bertasio (67) and Romain Langasque (65) were at 16-under.

Andrew Johnston was the latest to shoot low at nine-under 62 despite a bogey on 18th. Johnston was 19-under, after being tied for the lead briefly with Wiesberger at 20-under.

Rory McIlory and Justin Thomas were 13-under and were way down in Tied-27th with seven holes each to play.