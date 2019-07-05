Cuttack: The umbrella season has come and as expected, the humble brolly is in demand.

Shops have been stocked up with a wide variety of umbrellas to cater to the needs and tastes of all age groups. “Nowadays, umbrellas with cane handles are in trend while children like those with pictures of cartoon characters like Chhota Bheem and Spiderman,” said traders.

A wholesale umbrella trader Dilip Kumar Bedi said, “Umbrella business has picked up in comparison to previous years.”

The price of an umbrella ranges between Rs 70 and Rs 500. Traditional umbrellas made of cane handles cost more than Rs 400 a piece.

“Women prefer to buy umbrellas. Their choices also vary. Generally, girls and women prefer to buy colourful umbrellas whose prices range from Rs 200 upwards. There are 20 to 25 varieties in the market,” said a shop keeper.

“Umbrellas are sold round the year but their demand increases during the rainy season. People seem to prefer to buy umbrellas more than rain coats,” said Kunu Singh, an umbrella trader.

“Umbrellas with automatic opening system are also in demand, particularly children and teens fancy them. Rain coat business has not much affected the umbrella business,” said trader Dilip Kumar Bedi.

“Umbrella is useful for nearby places. As style and fashion go with it, girls prefer umbrella to rain coat,” said Jyotirmayee Behera, a student.