Bhubaneswar: The second Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be held July 21 to fill up the vacant seats of first year B.Tech, MBA and MCA in private technical institutions of the state.

Students willing to write the examination can apply between June 30 and July 10. They will have to download the admit card from OJEE website July 15.

According to the OJEE notification, the exam will be conducted in one sitting from 10 am to 11 am. The results will be announced July 25. The students can download their rank cards between July 25 and 27.

The first round of allotment of seats will be announced July 30 while verification of documents for eligible candidates will take place at nodal centres August 1 and 2. The final allotment of seats will be announced August 3.