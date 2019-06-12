There was a time when Vijay Mallya was living avatar of the adage ‘Work hard, party harder’. But the cruel twist of fate in his life has converted him to the ‘Monarch of loan defaulters’.

And that brought him a non-bailable warrant in the Rs 720-crore IDBI bank loan default case. Mallya’s airlines owe about Rs 9,000 crore to various banks and this was the reason he fled from India March 2, 2016.

We all are aware of Mallya’s lavish life and his love for hanging out with cute (and probably younger) girls. Mallya is also said to be romantic in real life. He has been married twice (or thrice?) earlier. Let’s take a look into his love life.

Sameera Tyabjee

In 1986, Mallya while travelling to the USA on an Air India flight met air hostess Sameera Tyabjee, fell in love and married her. Together they had a son named ‘Siddharth’. They eventually got divorced a few years later.

Rekha Mallya

In 1993, Vijay Mallya came to know about his childhood love Rekha splitting from the husband. He soon proposed her and they both eventually got married. Mallya and Lalwani together have two daughters -Leanna and Tanya. Though Vijay is always known to live a flamboyant lifestyle, Rekha prefers to live a relatively personal life.

Pinky Lalwani

Pinky is a former Kingfisher Airlines employee and a companion of Vijay Mallya in his good as well as bad times. It is also said that they both had tied the knot secretly. Earlier Lalwani has been spotted several times with Mallya’s mother and at parties hosted by Mallya.