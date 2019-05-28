Srinagar: Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district Tuesday.

After receiving specific information about the presence of militants, security forces started a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, police sources said.

Reports from the village said security forces in large numbers are carrying out a door-to-door search operation to flush out the hiding militants.

Meanwhile, minor clashes have erupted between the security forces and the village’s youths during the search operation.

IANS