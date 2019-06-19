Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have foiled a blast attempt by arresting five accomplices of a terrorist in the Shopian district Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the terrorist’s accomplices identified as Aqib Nazir Rathar, Amir Majeed Wani, Sameer Ahmed Bhat, Faisal Farooq Ahanger and Rayees Ahmed Ganai.

A terrorist of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, along with accomplices, was planning to target the police and security forces by planting improvised explosive device (IED) in the area, according to a police statement.

A sophisticated IED was recovered from their possession.

IANS