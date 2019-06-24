Srinagar: Clashes erupted Monday between stone pelting protesters and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police sources said unruly youths resorted to stone pelting at the security forces in Pulwama town.

Police used tear smoke and pellet gunshots to disperse the protesters.

The protests were held against killing of four militants belonging to Ansar Ghazwatul Hind in Shopian district on Sunday.

“Three youth were injured in these clashes who have been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” sources said.

Colleges in Pulwama town remained closed Sunday.

