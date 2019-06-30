Mumbai: Actor filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has penned a heartfelt post in memory of his dead dog Zen.

“Goodbye Zen. Thank you for all the love and happiness you brought into our lives. Love you. RIP,” Farhan said in his social media posts on Twitter and Insta, alongside photographs of his beloved dog.

In one of the images, Farhan’s daughters are also seen sitting by Zen.

The ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor has another dog named Jim.

IANS