Mumbai: Recently, Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan were spotted at the airport along with son Taimur. Reports stated that they were heading towards London for holiday and now new pictures of the trio from their vacation in Tuscany popped up on the internet.

Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania took to Instagram and gave us an insight into the actress’ lavish family vacation in which Kareena is looking hot in a floral print, while Saif is looking cool in ripped jeans, t-shirt.

On work front, Kareena will be seen in ‘Good News’ with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will also share the screen with Irrfan Khan in ‘English Medium’. She has also bagged a vital role in Karan Johar’s next directorial ‘Takht’. The period drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Saif has a lot of movies lined up in his kitty. The actor will soon start shooting for Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Jawani Deewani’.

The actor will also be seen in the movie, ‘Laal Kaptaan’.