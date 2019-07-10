New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag tickled the funny bone of everyone with his cheeky tweet on the Duckworth-Lewis method as the India versus New Zealand semifinal could not be completed in one day and was resumed Wednesday.

“Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to office. What do HR log think?” Sehwag tweeted.

The D/L method is used to calculate target scores for rain-affected limited over matches. Rain stopped play in the first semifinal at the Old Trafford Tuesday with the Kiwi scoreboard reading 211/5 after 46.1 overs. Resuming on 211/5 Wednesday, New Zealand finished on 239/8 in their 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah had spoken about the wickets slowing down as the 2019 World Cup moved towards the business end and it was evident during the first semifinal at the Old Trafford as the Indian bowlers made full use of the conditions after Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat.