Nuapada: Police Thursday arrested a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl in Khariar area of this district.

The police have identified the accused man as Basant Kumar Bag, a resident of Bhutupali village under Sadar police limits in Bolangir district.

Bag was arrested under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and was produced in a local court.

According to a source, Bag had come to the victim’s house to perform a ritual. He took the victim to her room on the pretext of performing a ritual. Family members went inside the room after the ritual was over and Bag left their house – only to find their daughter lying unconscious.

They immediately rushed her to Khariar government hospital. The girl narrated her ordeal before her family members on gaining consciousness.

The family members subsequently lodged a complaint with the local police and acting on the complaint, the police arrested Bag.

