Bhubaneswar: An International seminar on thalassemia eradication, management and clinical treatment was held in IMA house jointly by the Thalassemia Care Society Odisha (TCSO) and Aster C.M.I. Hospital of Bangalore, Saturday. The first differently-abled administrative officer of the state, Mr. Sanyasi Behera (OAS), inaugurated the function as chief guest.

Dr. Fulvio Porta, a Pediatrician-cum-Hemato Oncologist-cum- Bone marrow Transplantation (BMT) expert of Brecia Child Hospital, Italy, spoke about better BMT and elaborated on ways to manage thalassemia not only in the patients but their parents as well.

Sagar Bhattada and C.P. Raghuram— both Hemato Oncologist and BMT experts— gave valuable advice for the right management of this disease.

General Secretary Nirakar Panda elaborated how the state government neglects thalassemia patients and the steps the government needs to take to ensure proper care of such patients. The government also needs to work on spreading awareness about thalassemia.