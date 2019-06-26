Indore: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya who is also in charge of West Bengal, has been arrested after he was seen attacking a civic body official here with a cricket bat Wednesday.

Akash, a first-time BJP legislator who has been elected from the Indore-3 Assembly constituency, was seen thrashing the civic body official. The dramatic scenes, of the young politician and his supporters chasing the official with a bat, took place in full public view, in the presence of policemen and television crews. It was videoed by a number of people and soon went viral.

A team of municipal corporation officers led by Dhirendra Byas and Asit Khare were on an anti-encroachment drive in the Ganji Compound area here when they were approached by Akash and his supporters. “You should leave within five minutes or else whatever happens after that will be your responsibility,” Akash told the officers.

In minutes however, the scene turned violent. Akash picked up a cricket bat and repeatedly hit one of the officers even as policemen tried to stop him from attacking the officers.

Akash later told reporters that he got annoyed at the ‘dadagiri’ of the municipal corporation officers. “I am the elected representative there and if there is any problem, I will sort it out. I was trying to do it, but the officials were not ready to listen to me. Hence I got very angry,” said Akash. “I do not remember exactly what I did,” he added.

Agencies