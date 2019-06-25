Keonjhar: Keonjhar police arrested seven persons Sunday on charges of tricking numerous unemployed youths in the guise of providing jobs. Sources said the accused persons were running a marketing association named ‘Glaze India’ at Naranpur under Town Police limits in Keonjhar district and had taken cash from job aspirants. Afterwards, when the aspirants did not get any position for quite a while, they informed the issue to the police. Police directed raids at the workplace of the association, arrested seven people and held onto significant reports. According to the investigating officer Somnath Jena, around Rs 2 lakhs was taken from each one of the aspirants. The association did not provide any facilities to the aspirants and directed them to do marketing business. A further investigation was underway.

PNN