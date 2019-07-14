Keonjhar: As many as seven men, accused of killing a person late Saturday night for allegedly practicing sorcery, have surrendered before the Keonjhar police.

According to the cops, the deceased — identified as Dinabandhu Munda — was beaten to death after fellow villagers suspected him of practicing black magic. The incident took place at Sendkap village under Sadar police limits of Keonjhar district.

Family members of the deceased registered a complaint with Sadar police station in this context.

Acting on the complaint, police reached the spot and started an investigation.

“All seven accused have surrendered before the police,” Keonjhar Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prakash James Toppo informed.

PNN