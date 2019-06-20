Noida: Even sex workers today are not being being spared by rapists. Three sex workers were allegedly raped by nine men at a farm house here after they were picked up from Delhi, police said here, Wednesday.

Most of the accused are private security guards, while one is a cab driver, the police officials informed. They said that seven of the accused have been arrested after the matter was reported to police around 5.00am.

The complainant and two of her friends said they were waiting Tuesday night for a client at the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in Delhi night when two men in a Swift Dzire, an Ola cab, reached out to them around 11.30pm, police said quoting the complaint.

“A deal was struck between them at Rs 3,000 per client and the sex workers were told that they would have to come to Noida Sector 18 and there would be two more men along with the duo. An advance of Rs 3,600 was paid to them,” senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna told reporters.

However, the sex workers were instead taken to a farm house in sector 135 where seven more men arrived. But the women expressed their reluctance and told the men in the cab that they wanted to return to Delhi, the officer said.

“They were then raped by the men and later, on the plea of the sex workers, one of the accused agreed to drop them near the main road from where they contacted emergency police number 100 at 5.00am and the matter came to light,” Krishna stated.

Soon, officials from the Expressway Police Station reached out to the women and based on their complaint, a case under IPC sections 376D (gangrape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was lodged, he stated.

“The sex workers also told police that they were thrashed by the men and the money that was paid to them as advance was forcibly taken back, and they were not paid anymore,” informed Krishna.

Based on the complaints made by the sex workers, seven people have been arrested so far. They have been identified as Akhilesh Yadav, Lovlesh Yadav, Bhola Yadav, Anjan Yadav and Rajesh Yadav of Rae Bareli, Satish Pal of Hardoi and Rajkumar Maurya of Shahjahanpur.

Two of the accused – Mulayam Singh of Rae Bareli, the cab driver, and Pankaj, alias Bouncer, of Barabanki – are still at large and efforts are underway to nab them, the district police chief added.