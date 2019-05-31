New Delhi: Amit Shah will be the new Home Minister, Rajnath Singh the new Defence Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman the new Finance Minister, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced Friday.

Former foreign secretary-turned-minister S Jaishankar has got the External Affairs Ministry while Smriti Irani will be the new Women and Child Development Minister along with retaining the Textile Ministry, according to a communiqué issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It also said Dharmendra Pradhan will be the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and also the Minister of Steel.

Among others Nitin Gadkari will continue to be the Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of the Ministries of Railways and Commerce while Ravi Shankar Prasad will continue to helm the Ministry of Law, Telecom as well as the IT Ministries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain DoPT, Atomic Energy as well as all important policy issues and portfolios not allocated.

Modi was sworn in Thursday as Prime Minister for a second term, helming a 58-member team of ministers, including him and BJP president Amit Shah who makes his debut in the Central government.

A new Ministry of Jal Shakti has been created and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be its minister.

The total list

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and all important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence

Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari : Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

DV Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

S Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries

Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ : Minister of Human Resource Development

Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs

Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles

Harsh Vardhan : Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences

Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting

Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs

Pralhad Joshi : Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Arvind Ganpat Sawant : Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

Giriraj Singh: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning

Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence

Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism

Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

PTI