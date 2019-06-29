Mumbai: It is now a well-known fact that Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan are doing the voiceover for the ‘The Lion’s King’ Hindi version. The two are lending their voices for two of the central characters, ‘Mufasa’ and ‘Simba’. The trailer of the Hindi version of ‘The Lion King’ was released Friday and those who got to hear the voice of SRK were simply mesmerised. Sources said that Shah Rukh was always the first choice to lend his voice for Mufasa, but he had to work hard to get it.

The Hindi dialogues for the film have been penned down by screenwriter Mayur Puri. In an interview to a film website, Puri has claimed that all protocols and rules were followed before casting Shah Rukh and Aryan. He has said that Shah Rukh has not been cast because of his super star image. Instead both he and his son had to pass voice tests before being selected to lend their voices.

Puri also said that the two had to perform a trial run. “They were chosen because their voices are quite similar,” Mayur has been quoted as saying. “It is a brilliant cast,” he added.

Mayur has informed that for Mufasa a voice was needed which would deliver the lines with authority, wisdom and charisma. “And Shah Rukh Sir has been able to do that. I don’t think anyone could have done a better job than him,” Puri has also said. “He has this ability to deliver important lines in a fatherly way, but it does not become intimidation,” Puri has added.

Agencies