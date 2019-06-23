Mumbai:With most movies being pirated instantly, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh also leaked on torrent website “TamilRockers” within hours of its release.

Though the movie minted over Rs 20 crore on the first day of its release, the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy was leaked online for free and full HD download by torrent site.

The makers of Kabir Singh are working closely with the Anti-Piracy cyber cell team to pull down these links and have succeeded mostly. And Kabir Singh is not the first film to be affected by this.

Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time. This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.

Bharat, Student of The Year 2, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, Avengers: Endgame, Kee and Game of Thrones are among big names that fell prey to piracy on Tamilrockers.

Earlier, 2.0, Thugs Of Hindostan, Sarkar, Kaala, Kolaigaran starring Vijay Antony and Arjun Sarja and Hollywood’s Sophie Turner starrer X-Men Dark Phoenix were leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.