Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ has registered business of over Rs 70 crore in its opening weekend at the box office.

The film minted Rs 20.21 crore on day one, Rs 22.71 crore on day two and Rs 27.91 crore on day three, taking the total business to Rs 70.83 crore, according to a statement from the film’s representative.

‘Kabir Singh’, which also stars Kiara Advani, is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film ‘Arjun Reddy’ that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film opened June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, ‘Kabir Singh’ is firing on ‘all cylinders’ at the box office.

“Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities — ‘Kabir Singh’ wave grips the nation… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in three days (after ‘Padmaavat’).

“‘Kabir Singh’ surpasses ‘opening weekend’ business of ‘Total Dhamaal’ (Rs 62.40 crore/3,700 screens), thus emerging the biggest ‘non-holiday’ opener of 2019… A remarkable feat, since ‘Kabir Singh’ was released 3,123 screens,” he tweeted.

Since the time its marketing campaign started with the teaser, ‘Kabir Singh’ has been garnering attention.

The teaser was launched almost 10 weeks before the release, which was followed by the trailer and songs launch. The starcast also appeared on the semi finals of IPL to launch their poster. Adding to the buzz was the live concert in Pune and frequent college visits by the lead pair.

On the marketing plan, producers Bhushan kumar, Murad Khetani and Ashvin Varde said in a joint statement: “We are proud of the team, we had to market and position the film aggressively and make it reach out to the lowest common denominator in the country.”

To this, Vinod Bhanushali, co-producer and President-Marketing, added: “It’s always lovely to see the hard work and innovations pay off this well… (It) reinforces our faith in our strategies and practices as a studio.”

IANS