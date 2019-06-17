Taunton: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (124 n o, 99b, 16×4) struck a magnificient unbeaten century added with Liton Das’s (94 n o69b, 8×4, 4×6) outstanding fifty as Bangladesh recorded a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the West Indies and script the second highest successful run chase in World Cup history here Monday.

The 32-year-old Shakib produced a batting master class as he led Bangladesh to a famous win, chasing down the target of 322 with 8.3 overs to spare. Liton also played a big part in the win with the duo yielding 189 runs for the fourth-wicket stand to take Bangladesh notch up their second win in the tournament after their 21-run victory over South Africa June 2.

Bangladesh’s previous highest successful run chase – 322 runs at World Cup was in 2015 against Scotland. It was Shakib’s ninth ODI century and in the process, he also reached the personal milestone of scoring 6000 ODI runs in his 202nd innings. This was his second century in this World Cup after the 121 against England for a losing cause in Cardiff June 8.

Opener Tamim Iqbal (48) laid the platform before being superbly run out by Sheldon Cottrell and it was all about Shakib and Liton show thereafter.

Earlier, Shai Hope (96, 121b, 4×4, 1×6) hit a patient century while Shimron Hetmyer (50, 26b, 4×4, 3×6) produced a quick-fire fifty as West Indies posted a challenging 321/8.

Hope shared a 116-run partnership with Evin Lewis (70, 67b, 6×4, 2×6) for the second wicket before adding another 83 runs with Hetmyer after West Indies had a sedate start following Bangladesh’s decision to field first.

The two-time champions seemed to be on course for a 350-plus score before Bangladesh tied things up a bit in the last five overs, which yielded just 33 runs without wicket.

For Bangladesh, the pace duo of Mohammad Saifuddin (3/72) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/59) snapped three wickets each, while Shakib (2/54) took two.

Brief scores: West Indies 321/8 (Shai Hope 96, Evin Lewis 70, Shimron Hetmyer 50; Mustafizur Rahman (3/59) lost to Bangladesh 322/3 (Shakib al Hasan 124 n o, Liton Das 94 n o; Andre Russell 1/42) by seven wickets.