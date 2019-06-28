India’s ICC World Cup hat-trick hero Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife has accused him of following ‘too many women’ on video sharing platform TikTok.

Shami and Jahan got separated after the latter pressed charges against the bowler for physically abusing her and for having an extra-marital affair. Jahan had even alleged that Shami demanded dowry and used his family members to physically abuse her. Jahan had also levelled allegations of match-fixing against the 28-year-old pacer.

Recently, Jahan took to social media platform Facebook to post a bizarre new allegation against Shami. She claimed that out of the 97 accounts that Shami follows on TikTok, 90 were women.

She claimed that her husband following so many females on social media has continuously disturbed her.

“Lafanga shami Ahmad ne TikTok account khola hai usme 97 logon ko follow kia hai Lafange NE jisme 90 ladkien hai, khulla besharm Lafanga hai,ek bachi ki bap ho kar sharam nhi ise chiii chiii (Shami Ahmed follows 97 people on TikTok out of which 90 are females. He has one daughter but is still shameless),” wrote Jahan in her post on Facebook.

Earlier, Jahan had accused her estranged husband of having obscene, vulgar chats with other women on social media.

PNN