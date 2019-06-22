Southampton: Mohammed Shami’s (4/40) last-over hat-trick saved India from a mighty scare after they managed to pip Afghanistan by 11 runs to inch closer towards World Cup semifinals, as brilliant death bowling compensated for an inexplicable batting display here Saturday.

Shami, playing his first match, not only successfully defended 16 runs off the last over but also dismissed the dangerous Mohammed Nabi (52, 55b, 4×4, 1×6), Aftab Alam (0) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (0) off successive deliveries to complete the rare feat. Shami also became the first man in this edition to take a hat-trick.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 213 in pursuit of a manageable 225 run target which at one stage looked gettable after the Indian middle-order flopped in their first World Cup test.

It was superb death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah (2/39) and Shami that changed the complexion of the game. As much as Shami deserves the credit, Bumrah deserves equal plaudits for giving five runs in the penultimate over.

Bumrah was lethal as ever and his two wickets in the 29th over literally tilted the game before the minnows made another comeback. From a relatively comfortable 106/2, it became 106/4 with Afghanistan losing the momentum.

But Nabi had other ideas as he tried his best but that ‘exclusive 60 plus stand’ that is mandatory in these kind of chases didn’t happen. The Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/36) and Kuldeep Yadav (0/39) were remarkably consistent with their lines as they never really let the batsmen get away.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli (67, 63b) again batted effortlessly before Afghanistan’s IPL stars Nabi (2/33), Mujeeb (1/26) and Rashid Khan (1/38) put brakes on India’s other star batsmen, keeping them under tight leash on a slow track that offered both turn and bounce.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28) and Kedar Jadhav (52, 68b, 3×4, 1×6) were unable to accelerate against the slow bowlers adding only 57 runs in 14 overs during the middle phase.