Puri: In response to cyclone Fani that wreaked havoc in various parts of the state, Shapoorji Pallonji Group Wednesday distributed relief materials among the affected families of Puri.

Members of the group visited the gram panchayats of Gandamunda Bhoi and Bila Bhoi under Puri Sadar block and distributed relief materials among 75 families.

Jagadish Chandra Rout, Associate Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, ShapoorjiPallonji Port Maintenance Limited said, “ShapoorjiPallonji Group is committed to the noble cause of serving the people of cyclone affected district of Puri. We always stand by the rebuilding process and development of the people of Odisha.”

The relief programme was hosted by the Group with support from Habitat for Humanity India and Mahashakthi Foundation.