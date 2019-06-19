Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif filed Wednesday an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to submit additional medical reports as the court resumed the hearing of his bail plea on medical grounds in a corruption case.

The petition filed by the lawyer of the Pakistan Muslim League – the 69-year-old supremo sought approval to submit a verified medical report from a foreign doctor, the ‘Express Tribune’ newspaper reported. The petition also requests for a medical certificate from ‘Aurora Healthcare Lahore’ to be part of the record, the paper said.

“Permission should be given to provide additional records so that justice can be ensured,” stated the petition.

Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court’s July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated. March 26, the Supreme Court suspended Sharif’s seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and granted him bail for six weeks with a condition that he would not leave Pakistan.

In May, the apex court rejected his review petition seeking bail on medical grounds and permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

The apex court ordered him to surrender before the court as soon as his interim bail period ended. The bench, however, suggested his counsel to approach appropriate forum to get relief.

Sharif’s counsel had approached IHC and cited medical reports stating that his condition was critical and required a stress-free environment to recuperate. Since being put behind bars in May, the former Pak PM has had two pleas to travel to United Kingdom on medical grounds rejected.

