New Delhi: A self-proclaimed Pakistan cricket team fan, Australia’s famous Twitter personality Dennis Freedman has trolled India chief coach Ravi Shastri on the eve of their opening World Cup game against South Africa by posting a picture of Shastri with two women who seem to be excited to be sharing the frame with the coach. There is another person in the frame, but he is not associated with the Indian team.

Taking to Twitter, Freedman wrote: “India’s World Cup preparations appear to be going well.”

Shastri’s photo hasn’t gone down well with fans who commented on Freedman’s post.

One fan wrote: “Fielding at fine leg.” Another one wrote: “We’re playing both on and off the field.” Another user wrote: “They are so anxious to gel in with gori’s (white) in UK. This is Indians very natural complex (sic).” Another said: “Dear girls watch Azhar movie again if you don’t know who is R shastri (sic).”

An Indian fan was clearly not impressed with the photo as the comment read: “He is better than playboy Warne who got his mms with 2 girls leaked (sic).”

IANS