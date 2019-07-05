Sheragada: A surprise visit to the community health centre (CHC) by Sheragada tehsildar Dayasindhu Parida and his team Friday revealed a number of irregularities at the centre here in Ganjam district.

During his visit, Parida was informed by patients that doctors were not attending the CHC regularly; officer in-charge of the CHC was coming only three days a week while the doctors ran private clinics during duty hours.

They also complained of the obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G) ward running without a gynaecologist while the sweepers here handled deliveries.

The team also saw for themselves that the patients were not getting medicines at ‘Niramaya’ counter.

Later, Parida and his team visited block education office. During his visit, he found that the assistant block education officer (ABEO), block education officer (BEO) and four clerks were absent from their duties.

Parida has said that he would submit a report on this context to the Collector.

According to a source, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had been informed of various irregularities going on at the CHC and education department. He had directed the tehsildar to conduct an inquiry into the allegations.

PNN