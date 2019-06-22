Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra will soon be seen performing the Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam in the grand finale of the dance-based show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 3’.

Shetty, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, will perform the dance form for the first time on the small screen. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of it on her Twitter page .

“Back to basics. In another avatar. Bharatanatyam after 30 years! Can’t tell you how much I missed it. Please watch it on ‘Super Dancer Chapter 3’ for the grand finale performance,” she tweeted.

Shetty is one of the three judges of the dance-based reality TV show with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor.

