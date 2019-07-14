London: Shintaro Mochizuki made history Sunday becoming the first Japanese player to win a boy’s Grand Slam title, beating Carlos Gimeno Valero of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final.

The 16-year-old, who was playing just his third grass court tournament, follows 1969 girls singles title winner Kazuko Sawamatsu in triumphing at the grass court Grand Slam.

Mochizuki said he had learned a lot from his compatriot, 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori. “He’s really nice,” said Mochizuki. “He gives me a lot of advice. Like sometimes I practice with him. I learn from him a lot. Yeah, he’s smart.” Nishikori, nine times a Grand Slam quarter-finalist, took to Twitter almost immediately to fete his compatriot.

“Huge congrats to @ShintaroMOCHIZU! Such an amazing tournament,” tweeted the Japanese star, adding a thumbs up icon, a flexed bicep icon and several Japanese flags. However, it is not 29-year-old Nishikori who is his idol.

“Roger Federer, I love watching him on TV, yeah,” he said.

“I don’t want to copy him, but I love watching him.” Mochizuki said he had been mindful of his implosion at the French Open when he led 5-2 in his semifinal only to lose.