Ayodhya: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said here Sunday that he was confident that a grand Ram temple will be built soon and, if needed, Shiv Sainiks would help in the temple construction.

“We all want the temple. It is time for all to Hindus to remain united so the temple is built soon. The Modi government is a ‘mazboot’ government and can take decisions. The Shiv Sena is with the government and we are hopeful that the temple will come up soon,” he said in a brief press conference after visiting the Ram Janambhoomi makeshift temple.

Thackeray said that his MPs had come to offer prayers at the Ram temple before the Lok Sabha session begins Monday.

“As far as coming here, who would not want to come here again and again? I came here in November and will come again,” he said.

Thackeray, his family and all 18 Members of Parliament of the party were in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi temple.

Thackeray, who was welcomed by Union Minister Arvind Sawant at the airport earlier in the day, said that coming to Ayodhya was a matter of faith for him. He said he was confident that a grand Ram temple would be built soon.

The Shiv Sena chief had arrived here in a chartered plane along with wife Rashmi and son Aditya and went to the hotel where he was joined by his MPs who had arrived before him.

Thackeray and his MPs were welcomed with flowers and drummers and ‘dhol’ players.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Ansari, a plaintiff in the Babri title suit, said that coming to Ayodhya with party MPs was not a matter of faith but a matter of politics.

“Coming to Ayodhya and offering prayers at Ram temple and other temples is a matter of faith but coming with party MPs is not faith — it is politics,” he said.

