Mumbai: There have been speculations that former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had a crush on Hindi film actress Sonali Bendre.

It is also rumoured that Shoaib once said that he wanted to marry Sonali. But clearing the air on the subject, the former speedster has rubbished all such claims and reports.

Shoaib has shared a long video on his official YouTube channel, in which he refuted all such stories and said that he neither had a crushed on Sonali nor did he ever kept pictures of her in his wallet.

Shoaib added that he was never a fan of Sonali while accepting that he has only seen a few films of her. However, Shoaib termed her as beautiful and praised the actress for her fight against cancer.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ has been pretty active on social media lately and runs his own YouTube channel. The former pacer is among the voices who want to bring a change to the Pakistani cricket team and the entire cricketing system in his country.

PNN/Agencies